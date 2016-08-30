Tupelo selects part-time neighborhood coordinator

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – City officials are taking action to maintain engagement with Tupelo neighborhood associations.

Longtime city employee Sherrie Cochran recently retired and for the short-term future will be replaced on a part-time basis by KC Grist.

Cochran held various titles during her tenure with the city of Tupelo but remained active in supporting and engaging with the city’s network of neighborhood associations.

Grist will carry the title of neighborhood coordinator. She’ll seek to make sure the city remains engaged with local neighborhoods and communities even as city leaders discuss what that coordinator job should look like in the future.

“We needed someone to step in and immediately begin working with our neighborhoods,” said Development Services Director Shane Hooper.

The neighborhood coordinator works out of Development Services.

Hooper believes that robust engagement with the city’s neighborhoods fosters economic development, improves the quality of life and enhances citywide communication.

The neighborhood coordinator position is under the microscope right now as a series of city-appointed committees study ways to increase trust and engagement between city leaders and local communities.

Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said one of those committees will reexamine the neighborhood coordinator job position and discuss whether any changes are needed.

There will also be efforts to ensure the neighborhood coordinator remains distinct from a new position Mayor Jason Shelton wants to create, that of community liaison.

Grist was for several years the director of marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and currently works as a consultant dealing with management, government relations and professional development.

According to Hooper, he selected Grist in part because of her organization abilities and people skills.

He also believes that she will bring an ability to direct small dynamics.

“The job is about listening to neighborhood associations and what they want to accomplish,” Hooper said. “We are not here to dictate to them.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion