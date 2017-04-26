Tupelo students share art with community at Gumtree reception

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – For Tupelo Public School District students, seeing their art hanging on the walls at the Gumtree Museum of Art as part of the district’s annual student art exhibit gives them a sense of pride.

On Tuesday evening, during the district’s public reception at the museum, many students experienced that feeling for the first time.

The museum was filled with student art of all kinds – paintings, pencil drawings, three-dimensional paper art, yarn weavings and masks – and excited family members, teachers and students.

Among them was Lawhon fifth-grader Brianna Giorgenti, whose colored-pencil drawing of a desert landscape was selected for the exhibit.

Giorgenti said she enjoyed creating the piece, particularly the clouds she drew in the scene.

“It’s my first time my art has been in something,” Giorgenti said. “It makes me really happy because I really like art.”

Kit Stafford, art teacher at Lawndale Elementary School, said the annual exhibit gives students like Giorgenti a way to share their passion and creativity with the community.

“It’s like celebrity status while their work is at the museum,” Stafford said. “It’s a huge boost of self-esteem.”

Abe Underwood, second-grade student at Joyner Elementary, also had a piece of art selected to be in the exhibit for the first time this year.

“I thought it was really cool because this is the first time I’ve ever had my piece chosen,” Underwood said.

A collage, Underwood’s piece features bright colors, different types of paper and a drum made of vibrant foil.

Work from nearly 450 students is displayed in this year’s exhibit.

Art teachers at each school select pieces to be included, representing the span of art projects done in each grade level throughout the school year.

“It highlights the great work taking place in our TPSD art programs,” Stafford said.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent