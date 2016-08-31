Tupelo trio arrested in Oxford armed robbery

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Three Tupelo men have been charged in an armed robbery after an alleged drug deal went south.

On Monday, Oxford Police responded to an armed robbery at Molly Barr Trails. Three suspects met up with the victims over a possible narcotics purchase, and the suspects robbed the victims at gunpoint, according to police.

Officers were given description of the suspects and their vehicle, and they were spotted and taken into custody a short time later.

The three suspects, all charged with armed robbery, are Jamaltae Adams, 20; Brannon McAllister, 19; and Laterance Lindsey, 19; all of Tupelo. Each man had bond set at $25,000.

The firearm used during the alleged robbery, items belong to the victims – including cell phones, a watch and narcotics – and bandanas worn by the suspects were found inside the suspects’ vehicle.