Two Alcorn County men charged with selling counterfeit goods

Two Alcorn County men have been arrested following an investigation that uncovered more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods and coins, Attorney General Jim Hood said.

David S. Driver, 39, of Corinth, and Russell W. Haynie, 42, a native of Stantonville, Tennessee, were arrested by authorities Friday at their Corinth business, Discount Wallet Outlet.

Both defendants are facing charges of the sale of counterfeit goods, and wire and mail fraud. If convicted of all charges, they each face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

The investigation revealed that the defendants were selling counterfeit goods to the general public from their store and online, a news release from the attorney general’s office stated. Authorities seized more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods and coins.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Department of Homeland Security, the Corinth Police Department and the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.