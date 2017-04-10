Two arrested on drug charges in Alcorn County

Corinth Today

Two people are facing drug-related charges in Alcorn County.

Jeffery Allen Green, 34, of Corinth, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in Tishomingo County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Susan Bumpous, 37, Burnsville, who was with Green, was charged with introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility.

On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in front of a Burnsville business. Two people were inside the vehicle, and deputies were granted permission to search and found some alleged methamphetamine in the pockets of one of the individuals.

It was also determined that Bumpous had a warrant for her arrest. A hypodermic needle that appeared to contain meth was found hidden on Bumpous at the jail.

Green’s bond was set at $3,500, and Bumpous’ bond was set at $2,500.