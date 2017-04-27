Two arrested, one sought in McDonald’s robbery

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

PONTOTOC – Two suspects, a male and a female, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday morning’s robbery of the McDonald’s restaurant in Pontotoc, and Pontotoc Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a third male suspect.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said Thursday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Lemont Alexander, 37, of Caleb Lane, Houlka.

Alexander, a former employee of the McDonald’s restaurant in Pontotoc, is wanted on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Tutor said anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to call the police station at (662) 489-7804 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 773-8477.

The McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 15 was robbed at gunpoint around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday by two black males, who fled the restaurant on foot.

Chief Tutor said that two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the robbery.

Those arrested and in custody are Oscar O’Neil Lipsey, 32, of Shanda Ridge, Pontotoc County; and Quiana Masha Gillespie, 35, of College Avenue, Verona.

Lipsey is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Gillespie has been charged with armed robbery.

“Thanks to the assistance of several Pontotoc citizens, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, and Tupelo and Verona Police Departments, the police department was able to arrest these two suspects and identify the third suspect,” Tutor said.

“A portion of the money stolen from the McDonald’s restaurant and a bank bag from there has been recovered, and a backpack used during the robbery has also been recovered.”

Tutor said Gillespie was arrested at her Verona residence Wednesday morning, and Lipsey was arrested at a residence on Naylor Street in Pontotoc later the same day.

Two female employees and one male employee were working at the restaurant when it was robbed.

“They made the two women lay down on the floor, and one gunman stood guard over them, while the other suspect took the male employee to the office and made him open the safe,” Tutor said.

“They left one employee on the floor and locked the other two in the freezer and then fled on foot.”

During the ensuing investigation, police found surveillance camera footage of the two suspects, who were picked up by a white four-door car over on Coleman Lane, which is approximately 500 yards north of the McDonald’s restaurant.

“Gillespie picked them up over on Coleman Lane,” Tutor said.