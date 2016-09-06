Two arrested in Oxford armed robbery

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – Oxford residents Zakira Norman, 19, and Jalen Miller 22, were both arrested by the Oxford Police Department over the weekend and charged with armed robbery.

Officers responded to Campus Creek Apartments for a report of an armed robbery. During the investigation it was determined that the victim was meeting up with a male and female to buy illegal narcotics.

According to the OPD, the victim was robbed at gun point and subsequently “pistol whipped” with his own firearm that was then stolen from him.

Investigators were able to obtain an address for a possible suspect and make contact with a male and female fitting the description at Campus Walk, which resulted in the stolen firearm being found in the back part of a toilet inside the apartment.

Both suspects were taken into custody and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.