Two arrested after Tuesday night chase, third sought

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two men were arrested and another is being sought after a high-speed chase through town Tuesday night.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers attempted to stop a gold Nissan Altima around 9 p.m. in the area of Stone Street and West Main Street, for a tint violation and crossing the center line.

The driver did not stop and instead drove south on Stone Street to Boggan Drive, where the vehicle came to a stop as an unidentified back seat passenger fled the car on foot.

The driver then sped west on Boggan, eventually making it to Monument Drive and then Ida Street. The driver sped east on Ida Street before stopping at an apartment complex on the 1300 block.

The driver, Lamarcus Waldrop, and his front seat passenger, Nicholas Daniels, were both taken into custody without further incident.

An undisclosed amount of narcotics and cash were recovered from Daniels, 32, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine). Waldrop, 36, was charged with a tint violation, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights and additional misdemeanors.

Both men have been released on bond.

The suspect who fled on foot is still being sought.

There were no injuries or property damage during the incident.