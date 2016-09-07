Alcorn County murder suspects appear in court

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – Two Corinth men charged with murder appeared in Alcorn County Justice Court on Tuesday.

Kenji Harris, 19, and Eareon Williams, 21, each had bond set at $1 million apiece by Judge Jimmy McGee.

Becky Krech, 34, also of Corinth, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and had bond set at $250,000.

The investigation into the shooting death of Scotty Settlemires, 44, is ongoing, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said.

Deputies found Settlemires deceased inside his residence at 812 County Road 600 in the Kossuth area on Saturday, Caldwell said. The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office at around 12:50 p.m.

Harris was taken into custody at an apartment complex on Gaines Road. Williams and Krech were taken into custody after separate traffic stops. The Corinth Police Department helped with the traffic stops and provided other assistance in the case.

“We couldn’t have done this without the assistance of the Corinth Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks,” Caldwell said.

A person of interest was taken into custody a short distance from Settlemires’ residence but has not been charged.

Krech allegedly drove Harris and Williams to Settlemires’ residence. Officials believe she was outside of the residence at the time of the shooting.

Krech allegedly drove at least one of the suspects away from the scene after the shooting.

Officials are still trying to determine how many shots were fired and by whom. The state crime lab is conducting an autopsy.

Several guns were found at the scene, and a weapon was recovered at an apartment where Harris was taken into custody, Caldwell said.

Asked if Settlemires fired any shots, Caldwell said his office is awaiting the results of ballistics testing from the state crime lab.

Settlemires was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by the coroner.