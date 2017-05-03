Two charged with promoting prostitution

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Georgia couple was arrested last week and charged with promoting prostitution by Oxford police.

The Oxford Police Department responded to the University Inn on April 27 for a reported kidnapping. Officers were talking to a couple in a suspect vehicle. When the man got out of the car, a pistol fell out of his pants.

Officers then detained Mario Collins, 36, and Paulette Clayton, 25, both of Tucker, Georgia. The victim, who was found inside a hotel room, said she was held at gunpoint after being brought to Mississippi from Georgia for prostitution purposes.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax were found in the couple’s car. Collins and Clayton were booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center for promoting prostitution. Collins bond was set at $250,000 but was revoked due to being out on felony bond in Georgia. Clayton’s bond was set at $200,000.00.

The FBI are investigating the kidnapping, human trafficking, weapons and drug charges.