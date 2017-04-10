Two face charges in apartment shooting

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two men have been charged in a shooting at Hilldale Apartments last week.

Maurice Shannon, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into a dwelling. James Garner, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested the next day and charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Tupelo Police officers were called about a disturbance where shots had been fired at Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. The investigation indicated a physical confrontation had occurred, and that during the confrontation two suspects had fired into an apartment.

After Garner and Shannon were identified as the suspects who had fired into the apartment, arrest warrants were issued for them.

Shannon had bond set at $250,000, while Garner’s bond was set at $50,000.

Both cases will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes is asked to call TPD at (662) 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1 (800) 773-TIPS (8477).