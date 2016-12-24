Two killed in Christmas Eve wreck

Daily Journal

TUPELO – An early morning single-car wreck Saturday claimed the lives of two men in southeast Lee County.

The car ran off Highway 371 in the Richmond community around 12:30 a.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol initial investigation showed the car rolled several times before hitting a cluster of trees and catching fire. Both occupants of the car died.

While authorities have a good idea who the victims are, both bodies will be transported to the state crime lab to be identified by dental records, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said.