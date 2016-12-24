Two killed in Christmas Eve wreck

Daily Journal
TUPELO – An early morning single-car wreck Saturday claimed the lives of two men in southeast Lee County.
The car ran off Highway 371 in the Richmond community around 12:30 a.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol initial investigation showed the car rolled several times before hitting a cluster of trees and catching fire. Both occupants of the car died.
While authorities have a good idea who the victims are, both bodies will be transported to the state crime lab to be identified by dental records, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said.
Click here to leave a comment!