Two men arrested in home invasion

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Two men charged with assaulting and robbing a man in his home Sunday.

A Pegues Road man told Oxford police that two men forced their way into his home and pistol whipped him multiple times in the face. Police say the incident is connected with an argument between the three men earlier in the weekend.

The victim was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police arrested Justin Hilliard, 27, and Demarquis Gipson, 22, both of Oxford, on the charge of burglary-home invasion. Hilliard and Gipson were given a bond of $100,000.