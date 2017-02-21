Two men charged with assaulting women

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Two men are behind bars after allegedly assaulting women in separate incidents last week.

Daniel Bass, 25, of Oxford, walked into a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence unannounced on Feb. 17. He began kissing the female resident. When she pushed him away, he reportedly grabbed her by the hair and jerk her back. He was later charged with breaking and entering. Bind was set at $5,000.

On Feb. 18, James D. Robinson, 48, of Crystal Springs, entered the Burney Branch home of an ex-girlfriend and allegedly assaulted her. The following day, he was arrested in Hazlehurst. He was transported to the Lafayette County Jail where he is charged with breaking and entering and domestic violence. Bond was set at $40,000.