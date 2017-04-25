Two men charged with Tupelo burglary

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two men were in custody shortly after a homeowner reported a burglary in progress.

Tupelo police responded to Enoch Avenue on Sunday morning around 10. The resident and a witness described two male suspects and said they were possibly in Hancock Park.

At the park, officers detained Stefan Lester, 19, of Tupelo, and Zicais Silas, 20, of Tupelo. After a brief investigation, both men were charged with the burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Lester’s bond was set at $25,000. Silas’ bond is $10,000.