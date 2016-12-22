Two suspects arrested for overnight robberies

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Shannon man and a Tupelo teen were arrested early Thursday morning and charged with a pair of robberies.

Cory Finnie, 19, of 106 Barbee Ave., Shannon; and Justin Witherspoon, 15, of 610 Trout Street, Tupelo; were arrested around 3:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery each. Witherspoon will be charged as an adult.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Modeannia Street. According to the victim, three black males in dark hoodies displayed a handgun and took his wallet, cash, phone and pizza. The suspects were seen driving away in a light gray four-door sedan.

About three hours later, the Blue Sky Convenience store at 3950 McCullough Blvd. reported an armed robbery. A black male with a gray hoodie displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk. The suspect fled in a four-door sedan.

Less than an hour later, Tupelo patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the robbery from the robberies. A traffic stop was completed on Coley Road with two suspects detained. Evidence, including a weapon and money, were recovered.

Both suspects will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.