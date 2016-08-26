Two teens arrested, charged as adults

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Two 17-year-old males are facing felony charges as adults after a Thursday afternoon incident.

Tupelo Police responded to the theft of a car and the burglary of a home on Augusta Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. Using security camera footage, police were able to get a description of the suspects.

Around 9 p.m. the same night, patrol officers spotted two males matching the description near the intersection of Wayne Street and Lakeview Drive.

Nigel Washington and Camron Watson, both of Tupelo, were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and burglary. The car was recovered.