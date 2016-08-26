Two teens arrested in New Albany armed robbery

New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY – New Albany police made a quick arrest following an alleged armed robbery at Trio Sales on East Bankhead Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Chris Robertson said two black males entered the store in the Sunflower Shopping Center about 1:30 p.m.

Robertson said one of the suspects pulled a handgun on the store owner and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The owner complied, and the two left the building on bicycles.

However, police were able to apprehend the suspects a short time later several blocks away in the north part of town.

Charged with armed robbery is Dorian King, 18, of New Albany.

Although only 16, the second suspect was certified to be tried as an adult Wednesday afternoon, and he was identified as Jeffery Jones, also of New Albany.

Robertson said officers were able to recover the wallet, containing some cash, and the phone.

Catching the suspects was made easier in that one of them had done some work for the store owner in the past.

Bond for King was set at $350,000, and Robertson said Jones would probably have the same bond.

The weapon turned out to be a BB pistol, officers said.