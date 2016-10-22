Understanding science: Interactive show aims to inspire, motivate students

By Emma Crawford Kent

STARKVILLE – Armstrong Middle School students have probably never found physics as interesting as they did during a visit from high-energy performance group FMA Live on Friday morning.

FMA Live is a traveling show funded by NASA and Honeywell designed to make science, and physics in particular, more appealing and relatable to middle-school students.

The show uses hip-hop music, dancing, video and interactive demonstrations to explain Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws of Motion, which serve as basic principles for understanding science.

Think “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” but for today’s students.

Timothy Bourne, principal at Armstrong Middle, said the program reached out to him about bringing the show to the school, and as a former science teacher, Bourne was thrilled.

“It begins to engage students about how science is at work in their everyday lives,” Bourne said. “We want the kids to understand that science is everywhere. They need to understand what’s going on around them.”

Even the show’s name, FMA, is science in disguise. The acronym stands for Force = Mass multiplied by Acceleration.

Throughout the show student volunteers joined the show to help with demonstrations of the various laws of motion.

To demonstrate the concept of inertia, students jumped onto a Velcro wall. To show how force is created they attempted to kick a giant soccer ball and two teachers had a sumo wrestling match.

Finally, to show that every action has an equal opposite reaction, they launched a water-powered rocket.

The program was wrapped up by presenting students with information about careers in Science Technology Engineering and Math.

Eric Brandon, sixth-grade student, said he enjoyed learning about Newton’s laws more at the assembly than in his classroom. Brandon also got to try out the Velcro wall as part of one demonstration.

“It was cool and fun,” Brandon said.

John James, show captain for FMA Live, said he hopes students who see the show become comfortable with scientific concepts. The idea behind the singing, dancing and demonstrations is that those mediums are more relatable for young students than a textbook.

“The main goal is that the kids leave less intimidated by science than when they came in here,” James said.

