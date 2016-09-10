University enrollment hits record high

Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Record numbers of students enrolled in Mississippi Public Universities this year with the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University leading the pack.

UM has an enrollment of 24,250 students, up 1.7 percent from last fall’s 23,838, and MSU’s enrollment is up 3.6 percent from 20,873 last fall to 21,622.

MSU and UM have the two largest enrollments in the state, with the University of Southern Mississippi coming in third with an enrollment of 14,554.

The total university system enrollment of 83,016 reflects the largest fall enrollment experienced by the system, surpassing last year’s record fall enrollment of 81,024.

“There is no doubt that earning a degree is a solid investment in the future,” said Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education. “Record enrollment clearly shows that our students understand the importance of investing in higher education.”

Mississippi University for Women experienced tremendous growth from last fall with an enrollment increase of 10.7 percent.

Mark Keenum, president of MSU, said in a press release from the university that he attributes the growth to the university’s expanding horizons.

He cited recent developments at MSU like broader degree partnerships, international collaboration and life-changing research and development initiatives as part of the draw for students to attend.

“The students who are coming to Mississippi State recognize the tremendous value of higher education and especially the value of a degree from MSU,” Keenum said. “The return on investment for their time and experience here will be the highest of any university in the state.”

Sixty-six percent of MSU’s current students are state residents. This year’s record enrollment also includes 25 percent minorities and 778 international students.

Jeffrey Vitter, chancellor at UM, said in a press release that UM strives to provide excellent education that is also cost-effective, and people are paying attention.

“Students and families across the state and nation are noticing that great things are happening here at the University of Mississippi,” Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said. “They recognize the academic excellence and outstanding college experience we offer and continue to join us in record numbers.”

The majority, or 59.4 percent, of UM students are from Mississippi, including students from all the state’s 82 counties.

Overall, the student body includes representatives from every state, the District of Columbia and 90 foreign countries.

Minority enrollment totaled 5,548 students, or 22.9 percent. African-American enrollment is 3,166 students, or 13.0 percent of overall enrollment.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent