Verona bank robbery suspect held without bond

ABERDEEN – A Tupelo man accused of robbing a Verona bank on Dec. 1 will remain in federal custody until charges against him are presented to a grand jury.

Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen Thursday for a preliminary and detention hearing. Federal magistrate judge David Sanders ordered Spencer to be held without bond until a federal grand jury hears the evidence against him.

According to court documents, Spencer is accused of entering the Renasant Bank at 5033 Raymond Ave. around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 1 and leaving with $2,064 in cash.

A bank employee returning from lunch at 11:30 a.m. noticed a black male wearing a reddish wig, large glasses and pink lipstick in the bank’s north parking lot. The man was so suspicious, the employee mentioned him to other employees as soon as she walked into the bank, Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent John Quaka said in his affidavit.

The robber placed on the teller counter a black revolver and a note that read, “Put all the money on the counter right now or die.” The teller complied and the robber grabbed the cash and left through the north door.

Two weeks later, an anonymous caller told Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi that the suspect receives dialysis in Tupelo and that they saw the suspect removing a wig, glasses and lipstick at the medical facility.

The investigation led authorities to Spencer, who lived in a Mitchell Road apartment with his grandmother. Spencer moved to Tupelo from Indianola in September and was known to often wear wigs, the affidavit said. Quaka even noted a picture of Spencer wearing a wig and glasses on one of his social media pages.

When shown the surveillance photo of the bank robbery, several people at the apartment complex and the dialysis center identified the suspect as Spencer.

Five days after receiving the tip, local and federal authorities arrested Spencer without incident at the Tupelo Trace Apartments.

