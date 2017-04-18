VIDEO: Newsbreak, April 18, 2017

Today, we discuss low teacher turnover rates, skeletal remains found near Saltillo and a plan to consolidate voting precincts in Lee County. And in sports, the Kossuth boys basketball coach is moving to Blue Mountain High.
- News
- Sports
College
More In Sports
- Business
More In Business
- Lifestyle
More In Lifestyle
- Opinion
More In Opinion
- OUR OPINION: Baldwyn setting course for future with vo-tech facility
- ROGER WICKER: Positive investment, job growth help boost outlook
- CHARLIE MITCHELL: People are sadly out of step with the Legislature
- OUR OPINION: No shortage of good news last week
- DANNY SMITH: Virtual tour of our great state brings renewed sense of belonging
- Records
- Obituaries
- Blogs
- Subscriptions
Begin a Subscription
Manage Your Subscription
- Videos
- Podcasts
Click here to leave a comment!