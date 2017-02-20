VIDEO: Newsbreak, Feb. 20, 2017

Today, we talk about a growing emphasis on reading in lower grades, upgrades to Ballard Park and new ownership for a pair of local pediatric clinics. And in sports, Ole Miss and Mississippi State men’s basketball teams both lose.

Click video to hear audio

