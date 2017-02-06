VIDEO: Newsbreak, Feb. 6, 2017

On today’s episode, we talk about the possibility of a state lottery, the Governor’s Awards and a bill that could impact micro-breweries. And in sports, it was a winning weekend for the Ole Miss and Mississippi State basketball teams.
