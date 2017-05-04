VIDEO: Newsbreak, May 4, 2017

Today, we look at a lottery study commission being formed, the reopening of Tupelo’s Chick-fil-A, and a little girl’s wish granted. And in sports, Tupelo resumes baseball playoff action tonight.
- News
- Sports
College
More In Sports
- Business
- Lifestyle
More In Lifestyle
- Opinion
More In Opinion
- OUR OPINION: Price tag on new jail needed prior to further action
- CAL THOMAS: Exploiting the presidency
- CATHY GRACE: We were warned: Now the budget cuts have faces, names
- OUR OPINION: Technology woes unfortunate reality for state testing
- BOBBY HARRISON: Casinos help fund state government, but on limited level
- Records
- Obituaries
- Blogs
- Subscriptions
Begin a Subscription
Manage Your Subscription
- Videos
- Podcasts
Click here to leave a comment!