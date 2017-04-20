Video: Newsbreak: Thursday, April 20

Today, we discuss plans to add more classes at Tupelo’s Early Childhood Education Center, gains made by Mississippi in preparing for public health emergencies and funding raised by the Empty Bowls luncheon. And in sports, Smithville hires Tupelo’s co-offensive coordinator to be its next head football coach.
