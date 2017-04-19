Video: Newsbreak: Wednesday, April 19

Today, we discuss a Booneville student who will graduate from high school and community college simultaneously, a $100,000 check given to the city of Tupelo for its energy savings and the soft launch of a new biscuit and coffee shop. And in sports, the Gum Tree race is coming up soon.
