Students at Lakeview Baptist Academy visited Magnolia Manor in Tupelo on Friday to have a Valentine’s dance with the residents of the assistant living facility.
VIDEO: Students hold dance party with Magnolia Manor residents
- Pine needles & matchsticks: Clay County woman fills her life with folk art
- LESLIE CRISS: Kitchen renovation harvests desired outcome: Survival
- ROBERT ST. JOHN: Being part of Mobile Bay jubilee sits atop bucket list
- A sense of mission: Tupelo filmmaker aspires to do work that offers healing
