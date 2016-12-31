Vietnam War soldier’s memory honored through sign dedication

By JOHN H. WARD

Monroe Journal

AMORY – Amory High School Class of 1967 graduate Carlos “Bo” Tartt loved his country. After graduating, he enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army at the tender age of 17 and had to be signed in by his father. Tartt wasn’t deterred by all the horror stories coming from Vietnam; he wanted to serve.

For his service, Tartt was awarded several service medals, including the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.

His buddy in action was Jim McNeal, who now lives in Greenwood. McNeal saw Tartt die.

“He was walking point at the front of our company that day when we got ambushed. I cautioned him against it, but he insisted on stepping forward. There were enemy fighters in the trees as well as on the ground. He was one of about 250 we lost that day,” said McNeal, who was on hand to give remarks at a Dec. 21 sign dedication ceremony to honor Tartt.

Tartt’s mother, Marvelle Jean Tartt, received a call from an Army officer who told her that her son had been reported missing in action. Within days, another call came giving her the tragic news that her son had been killed in action.

Forty-seven years later, a sign commemorating his service was erected at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and Highland Drive, near the neighborhood where Tartt grew up as a child.

Tartt’s brother, Tim, represented the family by approaching Mayor Brad Blalock and the board of aldermen with his story, and received unanimous approval to erect a sign.

The first sign, however, contained incorrect information and was unsatisfactory to Tartt’s family. A replacement sign was then made and installed to replace the first sign during the recent ceremony.

“It’s the prettiest sign I’ve ever seen,” said Tartt’s sister, Pam Ponder.