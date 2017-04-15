Volunteers certified in chainsaw safety at Baptist church in Houston

By Floyd ingram

HOUSTON – Anyone in Mississippi can probably run a chainsaw and saw down a tree, but not everyone can do it safely.

Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief hosted a chainsaw safety class at Parkway Baptist Church last week, with over 50 men and women from across Northeast Mississippi trained and certified as disaster relief volunteers.

“The mission of the Brotherhood Emergency Response Team is to show love to any of us and all of our neighbors during the darkest moments of their lives,” said BERT Volunteer Team Leader Butch Mixon. “We are a group of trained and organized volunteers working under the direction of our county EMA Director.”

With this past week’s training, the group is certified to respond to any disaster across the state or country that seeks the assistance of Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief.

“When disaster strikes it is too late to seek training and safely respond in an organized fashion,” said Don Gann, Director of Men’s Ministries for Mississippi Baptist. “We have the ability – with highly trained personnel and equipment – to set up feeding stations within 24 hours, set up safe childcare facilities for families and send in the chainsaw crews.”

John Henry, MBDR chainsaw instructor, showed how to safely rope, saw and fell trees and how to properly crib downed trees.

Henry pointed out it is not as simple as cranking up the chainsaw and going to work.

“Safety is always job one,” said Henry. “If you get hurt or hurt someone else during a disaster you go from being a help to being a hindrance. Everything has to come to a stop while you tend to those who are hurt.”

Part of that safety training hammered on using safety equipment such as chaps, gloves, eye protection and properly functioning equipment.

Henry said felling splintered trees next to homes is tricky. Having the tree fall on the home is always a possibility.

By being properly trained, certified and working under the direction of Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief, some risk and liability is reduced.

The local training session saw four hours of classroom instruction and an afternoon of sawing logs and felling trees on property north of Houston.

Anyone wishing to become a Parkway BERT Volunteer or donate to the team can call 542-5258 or Parkway Baptist Church at 456-2745.

