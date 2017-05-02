Vote turnout trending low in Tupelo

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – As of mid-day, voting turnout was generally tepid, as is typical in many municipal races, with several pockets of heightened activity.

In Ward 2, 158 voters had cast ballots in the Democratic primary race while 114 voters had participated in the city’s Republican primary.

The outcome of today’s Democratic primaries in the city will determine Tupelo’s mayor for the next four years. Only Ward 2 residents have the option of participating instead in a Republican primary, which will decide that ward’s representative on the City Council.

In Ward 4, which features a three-way Democratic primary battle in the City Council race, a little under 200 people had voted by mid-day.

A spot-check of other precincts showed varying levels of activity.

In Ward 6, 240 people had cast ballots at precinct 10. In Ward 1, 191 people had cast ballots at precinct 2.

Ward 3’s precinct 4 had only seen 27 ballots cast by mid-day.

In Ward 5, about 200 voters had cast ballots at that ward’s two precincts.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion