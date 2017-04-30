Voters to select next Tupelo mayor during Tuesday primaries

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – Voters will elect the city’s next mayor and one Tupelo City Council member in primary races on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton is seeking re-election by emphasizing his first term record of economic growth and crisis leadership. He faces primary opposition from Candice Knowles, a political newcomer emphasizing grassroots political power.

Shelton, 40, and Knowles, 34, are both Democrats. There is no Republican in the race. Voters in Tuesday’s Democratic primary will therefore select the next mayor of Tupelo.

Under Mississippi’s primary system, any voter may participate in a party primary. That means rock-ribbed Republicans are free to cast a ballot in Tupelo’s Democratic primary in order to have a say in the mayor’s race.

There won’t even be a choice in most of the city. A Republican primary race will only occur in Ward 2. In every other ward, only the Democratic primary will be on offer to voters.

Even though any voter may participate in a party’s primary, regardless of personal political affiliation, no voter may participate in multiple party primaries in the same election.

That means voters in Ward 2 have a choice: Participate in the Democratic primary and cast a ballot for the mayor’s race, which will be decided in the primary, or participate in the Republican primary and cast a ballot for the City Council race, which will also be decided in the primary.

In the city’s six remaining wards, voters will only have the option of participating in the Democratic primary. In Ward 4, the Democratic primary ballot will offer voters a chance to cast a ballot in the mayor’s race and in a contested City Council race.

In every other ward, the mayor’s race will be the only contested race on the Democratic primary ballot.

Polls be will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Candidates competing Tuesday are as follows:

In the mayoral race, Shelton has emphasized his experience in office while also pledging to remain focused on fundamental campaign promises he made in 2013, including neighborhood revitalization and new housing.

Knowles has built her campaign on a promise to serve as “the voice of the people.” She claims that individual citizens feel left-out and dis-empowered.

Shelton is a former defense attorney, while Knowles has a retail background.

In the Ward 2 Republican primary race, incumbent Lynn Bryan is asking voters to give him a second term. Challenger Phillip Thomason wants to oust Bryan.

Thomason is also suing Bryan over a dispute involving repair renovation work Bryan’s construction company performed at Thomason’s home.

His allegations of “dishonest” business dealings by Bryan have formed the primary basis of his campaign.

Much like Shelton, Bryan has focused his campaign on the city’s economic growth and a promise to pursue further blight removal.

In Ward 4, long-serving incumbent Nettie Davis is asking voters for a fifth term in office. She is running on her experience in office and a vision of community unity as well as further development of Ward 4’s resources.

In the Democratic primary, she faces opposition from Tommy “Jake” Ruff, a car salesman, and Gregory Humphrey.

Ruff has said he believes voters want change, and he will listen to the wishes of those voters.

Humphrey did not respond to multiple requests by the Daily Journal. He was also the one Ward 4 candidate who did not attend an open candidates forum held last week.

The winner of the Ward 4 Democratic primary will face Republican candidate Henry Daniels in the general election.

In that general election, races in Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 5 and Ward 6 will be contested. Ward 1 incumbent Markel Whittington and Ward 7 incumbent Willie Jennings both face no opposition to their re-election bids.

TUPELO VOTING PRECINCTS

The following is a list of municipal precincts in the city of Tupelo. Municipal precinct lines are different from county precinct lines, so voters should make certain they know where to cast a ballot. Questions about where to vote can be directed to the Tupelo City Clerk’s office by calling either (662) 841-6505 or (662) 841-6506.

WARD 1

Precinct 1: Bel Air Center, 2107 County Club Road

Precinct 2: Tupelo Furniture Market, 1879 North Coley Road

WARD 2

Precinct 3: Wesley United Methodist Church, 2010 West Main Street

WARD 3

Precinct 4: Lee County Courthouse, 201 Jefferson Street

Precinct 5: Lawndale Presbyterian Church, 1500 Lawndale Drive

WARD 4

Precinct 6: C.C. Augustus Center, 1400 North Green Street

Precinct 7: Police Athletic League Center, 204 Douglas Street

WARD 5

Precinct 8: J.T. Neely Center, 792 North Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Precinct 9: ICC Student Services Building, 2176 South Eason Boulevard

WARD 6

Precinct 10: Wildwood Baptist Church, 2280 West Jackson Street

Precinct 11: Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Boulevard

WARD 7

Precinct 12: Haven Acres Community Center, 3288 Willie Moore Road

Precinct 13: First United Pentecostal Church, 900 South Thomas Street