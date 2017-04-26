Ward 2 incumbent touts records, challenger focuses on character

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Amid a low-key election season in the All-America City, the Ward 2 City Council race stands out for some hard edges and sharp words.

First-term incumbent Lynn Bryan, a 54-year old construction contractor, hopes to win re-election. To do so, he must fend off challenger Phillip Thomason, a 74-year-old retired nurse anesthetist who is simultaneously engaged in civil litigation against Bryan over allegations of business misdeeds.

Bryan says he’ll respond to Thomason’s claims via the legal system and has focused his campaign on what he touts as a successful record in city government over the last four years.

To continue that success, Bryan says another term in needed.

“It takes a year just to figure it out. The second year you’re finally getting the hang of it. The third and fourth year, you’re finally making hay,” Bryan told the Daily Journal. “I think the next four years we need to take what we’ve gotten done and do more of it and get better at doing more of it.”

Thomason has used his campaign to prominently publicize his suit against Bryan.

“Part of the justification was that if I do not oppose him and try to unseat him he’ll be in that office the rest of his life and he’ll be cheating more people than he was last year and he’ll me be more corrupt,” said Thomason in a recent interview about his candidacy.

However, in the past week or so, Thomason has sought to accent a more positive tone to his campaign.

“The campaign kind of started about me, but it’s gotten me out of myself,” Thomason said. “I have gotten in touch with the community. I have been moved by their warmth, their courtesy. It’s made me a better person.”

In 2014, Thomason hired Bryan’s construction company to repair Thomason’s tornado-damaged homed. A dispute eventually broke out over double-billing and over the quality of the work.

Thomason filed a lawsuit and also lodged a complaint against Bryant with the state Board of Contractors, which fined Bryan $3,000 and suspended his license for 90 days in 2015.

Those sanctions are on hold pending an appeal by Bryan which remains outstanding.

In a hearing before the state Board of Contractors, Bryan acknowledged some unintentional double-billing but alleged that Phillip Thomason and his wife Janet would not cooperate with efforts to make an accurate determination of the problem.

Thomason in turn told the board that relations finally broke down, in part, because Bryan persistently failed to issue promised billing credits.

Ward 2 occupies much of Tupelo’s densely populated center, and includes the Joyner neighborhood, where both Thomason and Bryan both live.

The neighborhoods of Winfield and Wilemon Acres are also in Ward 2, as well as part of the Thomas Street neighborhood.

Both Bryan and Thomason are Republicans, so voters casting ballots next week in the May 2 primary will have the final say on who represents the ward over the next four years.

Lynn Bryan

When Bryan surveys the last four years, he sees a city experiencing continued growth and continued prosperity.

Said the first-term incumbent, “Tupelo is in better financial shape than its ever been. Our road network has never had this much money budgeted to keep it up. Our business climate has not been this good in 40 years.”

Bryan believes this growth can be sustained through a slow-but-steady focus on good management and incremental improvement.

“You win a baseball game by hitting, not hitting home runs. You win a football game by making first downs,” Bryan said. “We need to focus on making first downs and the touchdowns will come.”

He also believes a strong and collegial working relationship among the current slate of city government has fostered a focus on issues, not personalities.

Anticipating the next four years, Bryan wants a continued focus on neighborhood revitalization and blight removal will be key.

In the incumbent’s mind, this is particularly true in Ward 2, where most of the housing stock is older and new development opportunities are generally restricted to isolated lots located here and there within mature neighborhoods.

“It only takes one or two homes on a street to bring everything down,” Bryan said. “We’ve done an adequate job on removing blighted property. I think we can do better.”

Bryan remains supportive of the ongoing West Jackson redevelopment efforts. He’s not certain if similar efforts can be deployed elsewhere in the city but does believe officials need to closely monitor the West Jackson area to learn lessons that can applied in other situations.

Phillip Thomason

As he eyes the possibility of four years in city government, Thomason is unabashed that his campaign is not built on detailed policy proposals.

When asked about current issues facing Tupelo, Thomason acknowledged that if elected, he’ll have to study up.

“I can’t make any firm commitments about what I’d do and not do,” Thomason said. “I just know that I don’t know. It’s not like I’ve been sitting back here watching every move by city government for the last four years.”

For example, Thomason suggested that some construction and renovations procedures put in place in the Joyner neighborhood after the 2014 may be too restrictive, but he was quick to say he’s not certain whether he opposes those restrictions.

Thomason said much of his focus in office would remain with constituent-services, rather than policy – street upkeep, code enforcement and quality of life matters. He also promises good communication with ward residents and “honest leadership.”

But when approaching the often-tangled issues of city government, Thomason said he’d mostly defer to the expertise of the city’s department heads and to the will of the Ward 2 voters.

“I’ll vote based on how most of the people want me to,” he said. “I don’t see that as a weakness. I see that as a plus.”

As a general outlook, however, Thomason believes the city’s current leadership has steered Tupelo in a positive direction. If elected, he hopes to see Tupelo remain “a city on the move.”

“I have no intention of going down there and being disruptive,” Thomason said. “I think that’s an important statement for me to make. I like the direction the city’s going.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion