Waste equipment company moving to West Point, hiring 50

WEST POINT (AP) – A Columbus company is moving to a larger building in Clay County, investing $825,000 and hiring 50 workers.

Plum Creek Environmental Technologies, which makes and sells trash and recycling equipment, is buying the former Long Branch Co. fabrication facility in West Point.

CEO Jim Wamble says the move will help Plum Creek, which was founded in 2007 and now has 35 employees, increase production and hire more welders.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says MDA is giving Plum Creek $150,000 for building and infrastructure improvements.

West Point and Clay County are providing property tax breaks projected to be worth $100,000 over 10 years.

The company expects to begin operating in West Point by Jan. 1.

Craft says the average job at Plum Creek will pay $17 an hour.