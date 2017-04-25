Weather surveyors confirm 2 northeast Mississippi tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Mississippi’s northeast corner on Saturday.

A survey shows that a twister with top winds of 90 mph (145 kph) struck Prentiss County around 2:35 p.m. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, had a path 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) long and up to 200 yards (180 meters) wide.

It damaged a mobile home and trees.

A second tornado hit Tishomingo County around 3:20 p.m. With top winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the storm rated EF-0. Its path was 8.3 miles (13.4 kilometers) long and 100 yards (90 meters) wide, with most of the track in Franklin County, Alabama.

Winds from the same thunderstorm, but separate from the tornado, damaged homes in Belmont.

No injuries were reported from either storm.