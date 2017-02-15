Man dies in house fire on South Green Street

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A fire Wednesday morning claimed the life of an elderly Tupelo man and sent another person to a Jackson burn center.

Five stations of the Tupelo Fire Department responded to 3317 South Green Street just after 7 a.m. for a call of smoke with two people possibly trapped inside.

“When the first guys arrived, they were in rescue mode,” said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker. “They went inside the house, found two people and pulled them out. Both were transported to the hospital but one of them died.”

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said that Billy Conaway, 70, was pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He died of smoke inhalation. Conaway’s female friend, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to the burn center in Jackson. Her condition was not immediately known.

“When I stopped by the hospital, the nurses said she was holding her own,” Walker said.

More than a dozen fire fighters from stations 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 responded to the cottage-style house. The fire was quickly contained and put out by 8 a.m. as officials began searching for the origin and cause of the fire.

“It appeared it started in the front room, the living room,” Walker said. “The front two rooms of the house were damaged pretty bad, The back of the house only has smoke damage.

“Any time there is a fatality, we have to call in the state fire marshal. We reconstructed the fire and it looks like a space heater was too close to combustible materials.”

The fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

