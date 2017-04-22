Welcome to the Thin Blue Line: Law enforcement training center graduates new class

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The North Mississippi law enforcement community welcomed 15 new members Friday.

Of the 15 men who graduated from the 12-week police academy at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, 13 already have jobs. The Corinth, Holly Springs and Saltillo police departments had two graduates each from this basic class.

“We’ve been short-handed, so it is a real exciting day for our department,” said Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris. “They are excited, and hopefully they will bring some of that excitement back to Holly Springs.”

During the commencement ceremony, guest speaker Lt. Col. Christopher Cooksey of the Mississippi Army National Guard challenged the men to stay true to their calling and to stay true to themselves.

“There are stresses that come with the job,” Cooksey said. “It can take a heavy toll. You will miss birthdays and special events. You must remember why you stepped up to the calling to serve and protect.”

Newly commissioned Holly Springs police officer Wade Faulkner said he will remember the physical training that was used as a teaching tool.

“We messed up a lot (as a class) and PT is used to show you the consequences of your actions,” Faulkner said. “After we leave the academy, the consequences for mistakes could cost us our jobs. It is up to us to make good decisions and the right decisions.”

This is the 56th basic class to graduate from the state’s north Tupelo academy. The cadets live all week in dormitories and are allowed to go home on weekends. Having the facility close by saves time and costs to send cadets to academies in Moorhead or Pearl.

“I went to the academy in the Delta,” said Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey. “I always dreaded that three-hour drive each Sunday afternoon. To have an academy in our backyard is a huge benefit.

“I remind new officers that when they are turned loose for the weekends, they are only 10 minutes from home, not three hours.”

Holly Springs is a little farther away than Saltillo, but it is a short drive up Interstate 22.

“With it being so close, we save a lot on travel time and expenses,” Harris said. “We sent an officer several years ago to Pearl and he had car troubles. (Cadets are normally sent in older, reserve vehicles.) We had to drive all the way to Jackson just to get him another car.

“When they had trouble this time, it was much quicker. I don’t think we even left Marshall County.”

The training center usually holds basic police academies twice a year, each spring and fall. If a police department has already hired a cadet, then the department pays the $3,600 tuition. Two members of this class paid their own way, hoping the certification would help them get a job.

“Self-sponsored cadets are usually out that money, but it is easier to get hired on,” said NMLETC commander Lt. Brian Brown. “Training a new officer can take the better part of a year. Having someone who is already certified means they can be on patrol that much quicker.”