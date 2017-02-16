Welfare check leads to drug arrest

Daily Journal

IUKA – Tishomingo County deputies checking on a man slumped over in his vehicle found a stash of drugs, leading to the man’s arrest.

Deputies saw the vehicle in the parking lot of an Iuka business and went to see if the man needed medical attention. After several attempts, the driver was finally roused and the officers discovered the man was under the influence of narcotics.

While checking the man for weapons, officers found methamphetamine in his pocket. Ronald Dale Gann, 45, of 22 Railroad Avenue, Paden, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond to be set.