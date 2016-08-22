West Nile case reported in Chickasaw County

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A Chickasaw County resident is among the three new people who have laboratory-confirmed cases of West Nile Virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the three new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of West Nile cases for the year to 14. The other new cases were reported in Copiah and Perry counties.

In Northeast Mississippi, Calhoun County has previously had a West Nile case reported this year, but state health officials consider the mosquito-borne virus to be present across the state and encourage all to take precautions against mosquito bites and clearing standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash and muscle weakness. In a small number of cases, the infection affects the brain and central nervous system, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

An additional travel-related case of Zika Virus, which is also spread by mosquitoes, was reported Monday in a Harrison County resident who had traveled to Puerto Rico. Since March 17 cases of Zika have been confirmed in Mississippi residents who have traveled to countries affected by the outbreak.

Zika virus is usually a mild illness with fever, joint pain, rash and conjunctivitis. It can cause devastating birth defects when pregnant women are infected; pregnant women are advised not to travel to areas where Zika transmission is occurring.