What’s next for downtown Tupelo?

TUPELO – In the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association office, a large whiteboard – almost entirely full of plans, ideas and to-do lists for upcoming events in September through October – hangs on the conference room wall.

Even after the Elvis Presley Festival and completing the 12-year, $11.5 million Elvis Presley Birthplace Trail project, the three-person downtown staff never stops looking to add enhancements to make the welcome mat of Tupelo an economically viable and entertaining area.

According to the nonprofit group CEOs for Cities, the population of citizens between the ages of 25 and 34 moving to and being active in downtown areas grew 26 percent between 2000 and 2010 based on U.S. Census data.

“We continue to work with developers in terms of Fairpark,” said Debbie Brangenberg, director of DTMSA. “We just sold another lot in the residential area, and we’ll have a new house going up here in the next few months.”

But what is the next big project for downtown after the Elvis Presley Birthplace trail?

Instead of expanding outside, the staff is eyeing the inner workings of downtown: the alleys.

Three businesses – Nautical Whimsey, The Stables and Crave – utilize their alleys with tables, chairs and lighting for outside seating, but Brangenberg wants to see an active alley system.

The ideas are endless, she said.

“We’ve had brainstorming exercises. It’s just a work in progress right now,” she said. “I’ve taken pictures from other communities to see what they’ve done and how they’ve dealt with the clutter in alleys and how they clean them.

“They’ve gotten utilities out of the alleys where they are walkable, useable spaces that are safe. There are places where you can add tables and chairs for additional seating for an overflow during an event.”

Brangenberg said clean-up efforts in the alleys will begin in the fall. Next year, they plan to start solidifying their concept and considering the cost of the project.

DTMSA runs on a $270,000 budget allocated by the city of Tupelo.

Besides laying the ground work for the alley project, DTMSA will debut the rebranded Hops & Stops, now called Ale Trail, which is a 13-stop beer crawl in downtown Tupelo in late September.

“You never stop trying to find a vision,” Brangenberg said. “You never stop planning. To me, the possibilities are endless about what the future can bring. You just keep building on the layers. With each new thing we add, it just makes it stronger and stronger.”

A technology-friendly downtown

Like Brangenberg, Jesse Bandre, DTMSA board member and owner of Exceed Technologies, wants to add more layers to downtown.

He envisions a technologically advanced downtown with free, high-speed WiFi and more opportunities for tourists to broadcast their visits to Tupelo on social media.

Bandre pitched the idea of adding time-lapse cameras downtown and in Fairpark, and the board agreed.

“We’ve been able to implement and use the time-lapse cameras,” Bandre said. “That helps with advertising, and we use that for media outreach.”

Before outdoor events downtown, a crew will mount the cameras. Then, the data is given to DTMSA for potential marketing opportunities.

Bandre wants cameras downtown that livestream at all times.

“You could tell your friends from another country, ‘Go check me out by the Tupelo Elvis statue (in Fairpark),’” he said. “People could come to some sort of kiosk to post to Facebook or Twitter right on the site. It’s a great free way to get advertising. If the option is there, people and tourists will go there.”

With more technology comes the need for high-speed internet.

As the city grows, Bandre said, the population demands faster speeds.

“I’m just so impressed and pleased with the plan that Tupelo has had with their downtown and revitalization efforts,” he said. “Now that it’s pleasing to the eye, I say make it pleasing to the users and give them more technology whether it’s an app for the city or stronger, free wireless for social media opportunities or live streaming.”

