Whole Schools institute brings artists, educators to Tupelo

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Third-grade teacher Faith Whitt knows all of her students learn differently.

She also knows that many of them don’t learn best by simply listening or reading a textbook.

Armed with this knowledge, Whitt, who teaches at Nora Davis Magnet School in Laurel, made the trek to Tupelo on Friday to attend the Whole Schools Winter Institute to learn new ways to make learning more engaging for her students through the arts.

The Whole Schools Winter Institute is a professional development event for educators whose schools are part of the Whole Schools Initiative.

The Whole Schools Initiative is a program funded by the Mississippi Arts Commission that encourages teaching core subjects through the arts or “arts integration.”

Of the 32 schools statewide participating in the program, 47 percent are in the Northeast corner of the state.

Andrea Coleman, director of the Whole Schools Initiative, said the event allows teachers from participating schools to come together and learn about new ways to bring the arts into their classrooms.

“Everybody doesn’t learn well sitting in a desk with paper and a pencil, so it gives the children a different way to learn,” Coleman said. “Arts integration is a vehicle to get you to the end result in, what we think is, a much more fun way.”

Teachers attended training sessions at Itawamba Community College’s Belden Center on Friday and Saturday.

The sessions included a myriad of art forms applied to subjects like science, math and social studies.

In one, teachers learned to use pigments from natural materials – clay, mud, plants and vegetables – to create paint and use it to make pieces of art.

In another, teachers created fiber art by using a wet felting technique.

Each teacher made a wool music note, which were then put together to create a large wool sheet of music featuring Elvis’ “If I Can Dream.” The project will be displayed at the Mississippi Museum of Art and raffled off to a school.

Kristy Luse, TPSD director of educational enhancement, said this year’s institute is an exciting opportunity to show teachers from all over the state how the Tupelo Public School District has embraced the Whole Schools Initiative.

TPSD is the only district to have implemented the initiative district-wide.

“I think the enrichment we provide our students can be showcased through this,” Luse said.

Teachers will visit Lawhon, Thomas Street and Joyner elementary schools today for more training in a classroom setting.

“They’ll get to see three different schools in three different stages of the program,” Coleman said. “We thought what a great opportunity for us to show what it looks like in our schools.”

Participating schools begin with an “arts in the classroom” designation and work their way up to becoming a “whole school” and finally, a “model school.”

To become a Model School, the school must have 85 percent of its faculty on board for teaching arts-integrated strategies every day.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent