Wicker: ARC will survive presidential cuts

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Tupelo Republican, said Tuesday he believes the Appalachian Regional Commission, which encompasses much of Northeast Mississippi, can be saved even though President Donald Trump proposes eliminating the economic development program.

Wicker, speaking at the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps luncheon, said he believes the ARC and other programs that help Mississippi, such as grant programs for small airports, will survive.

Wicker said that, if a spending level is agreed to by Congress and if ARC is funded within that spending level, “We ought to do that. I think we can.”

The ARC was created in the 1960s to develop programs to combat poverty in parts of a 13-state region that includes 24 counties in Mississippi.

In the past two years, the federal program has spent $14.9 million in Mississippi on a host of projects such as $1.2 million to help with jobs training at Itawamba Community College.

Wicker said the president “is right to be concerned” about the deficit and federal spending, but said to curtail spending entitlements, such as Social Security and Medicare, must be addressed.

“It is a matter of slowing growth, not cutting any of the benefits,” said Wicker, a former state legislator and former U.S. House member who is up for re-election next year.

In the area of spending, Wicker expressed support for increasing military spending.

And in the area of the military, the Mississippi Republican supported the president’s bombing of Syria last week in retaliation of President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons “on his own people.” He said Trump did not need congressional approval for such an action, but would need approval for a broader action, such as a large ground force in Syria.

“I don’t see that happening,” he said. Wicker acknowledged that about 1,500 Syrians have been killed in chemical weapons attacks in the past three years, compared to about 200,000 killed from conventional bombing attacks. He conceded that it is difficult for many to understand the distinction where chemical weapons attacks result in a response from the United States, but the use of conventional weapons on civilians does not.

Wicker said the international community has deemed that the use of chemical weapons must be prevented. He also acknowledged the complexities in getting involved in Syria.

“Syria is complicated,” he said. “We know Assad is a war criminal” whom hopefully will be held accountable for his actions. But Wicker pointed out Assad, with the help of Russia, is trying to defeat radical terrorism in the country and so is the United States. He suggested trying to develop “safe zones” for the Syrian civilians, though, such an effort might put the United States in conflict with Russia.

Despite the complexities of the Syrian situation, Wicker said he left Washington, D.C., last week to return to Mississippi with “a little spring in my step” because of the confirmation of conservative Judge Neal Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee last year, Wicker played a key role in helping Republicans maintain their slim majority in the U.S. Senate thus ensuring Gorsuch’s confirmation when Trump was elected.

Before the election, the Republican majority refused to take up the nominee of Democratic President Barack Obama for the Supreme Court vacancy.

Then, Republicans had to turn to the so-called “nuclear option” requiring only 50 votes instead of 60 to break the Democratic filibuster.

But Wicker said requiring a simple majority vote instead of a 60-vote super majority to confirm a federal judge has been the custom for most of the history of the country.

“There was not a fillibuster, up or down” vote, he said.

