Wicker praises end of partisan filibuster on judicial seats

JACKSON (AP) – Sen. Roger Wicker is praising fellow Republicans for blocking Democrats’ ability to filibuster judicial nominations.

Wicker spoke at a press forum Tuesday in his home state of Mississippi.

He said when he left the U.S. Capitol for a few days last Friday, he did it with a spring in his step because the Senate had confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In 2016, Wicker led the campaign committee that helped the Republicans maintain their Senate majority. Once Republican Donald Trump won the presidency, that majority smoothed the way for conservatives to hold onto a Supreme Court seat left vacant last year by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Wicker says each judicial nomination should be voted on, not blocked by a partisan filibuster.