Wicker spearheading book donation drive to local libraries

By Zack Orsborn

Daily Journal

TUPELO – As a lover of books and an advocate for literacy, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker plans to donate 1,400 books from his Senate book collection to Mississippi libraries while bringing awareness to the Library of Congress’s Surplus Books Program.

Wicker sent out a letter to 52 public library systems asking libraries to submit requests from his book collection full of various genres and subjects.

Libraries can also ask for books in the Library of Congress’s surplus book collection.

The LOC receives more than 20,000 items per day, but only half of the materials – including books, audio and video recordings and maps – are retained for its permanent collection.

“We put Wicker’s collection and the Surplus Book Program together because a lot of Mississippi libraries need books,” said Blair Bailey, press secretary for Wicker’s office. “Why keep these books here when they would be better served in the state in public libraries?”

In a press release, Wicker said two-thirds of low-income families do not own any books for children.

“I will continue to support federal investments in literacy, successful public-private partnerships like Reading is Fundamental and better collections for our public libraries,” he said. “Access to books is one of the greatest gifts we can give to our children, to our communities and to our state.”

Jeff Tomlinson, director of the Lee County Library, received one of the letters from Wicker. He said he appreciates Wicker’s support in reaching out to public libraries admit library budget cuts.

“I think it’s great the Library of Congress is making these books available to public libraries,” Tomlinson said. “Senator Wicker is definitely looking out for us and making sure we are aware of this.”

