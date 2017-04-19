Wine Downtown event set for April 20

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Ten downtown Tupelo merchants will host the annual Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and Trustmark Bank Wine Downtown Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participating merchants include About the South, Bailey Diane, BlairHaus, Caron Gallery, Crave, Farmhouse, MLM Clothiers, Spring Street Cigars, The Main Attraction and Willow Bride.

“This is an annual event that helps fund (DTMSA) in future projects to promote our downtown area,” said program associate Sarah Stewart. “This is one of two events, along with Ale Trail in the fall, that everyone typically enjoys.”

Each location will offer different wine and food pairings during the progressive wine tasting, with wine provide by La Vino.

Following the tasting, attendees are invited to an after party at Gumtree Museum of Art from 7 to 9 p.m. with food provided by The Thirsty Devil. Live music will be performed by AJ Stewart.

Tickets are $30 and are available for purchase online through www.eventbrite.com, at participating locations or at the DTMSA office. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event for $35.

For more information, contact the DTMSA office at (662) 841-6598.