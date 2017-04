Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Lafayette County woman was arrested Tuesday, charged with embezzling more than $1,600 from a local clothing store.

Shannon Kroha, 44, of Oxford, was arrested by Oxford police after employees at Ross clothing store reported that Kroha was swapping price tags of merchandise and not charging full price for items in the store over a two-week period in April.

She was arrested April 22 and charged with embezzlement. Bond was set at $1,500.