Woman charged with bringing drugs into jail

Daily Journal

IUKA – A Rienzi woman has been charged with introducing narcotics into the Tishomingo County Jail.

During a traffic stop along County Road 373 for obstructing the roadway, Tishomingo Sheriff Deputies noticed that all the occupants were acting nervous.

The driver of the vehicle gave the deputies a false name and was arrested. One passenger had an outstanding warrant from a neighboring county. While being booked into the county jail, a jailer found methamphetamine and Suboxone strips on the woman.

Wilma Huggins Robertson, 50, of County Road 447, Rienzi was charged with felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of introduction of narcotics to a county jail.

She is currently in custody at the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting her bond to be set.