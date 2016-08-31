Woman killed in Verona accident

Daily Journal
VERONA – A woman is dead after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night.
According to Verona Police Chief J.B. Long, a female was driving west on Carr Vista Road when she apparently hit a stop sign at a railroad crossing. The vehicle flipped and landed upside down in a large ditch, which had water in it.
The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m.
The woman’s exact cause of death is not yet known, pending an autopsy, Long said. She did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.
The woman’s identity will not be released before Thursday pending notification of relatives.
