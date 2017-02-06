Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in husband’s death

Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – A woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband.

Brianna Beeks Morgan of Amory pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court in a case dating back to October 2014.

The Amory Police Department investigated the domestic disturbance case that left Morgan’s husband, 21-year-old Anthony E. Morgan, dead.

Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Brianna Morgan to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended and five years post-release supervision.

Anthony Morgan died at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center on Oct. 7, 2014, following the incident that occurred at Moore Manor Apartments.