Women’s group hosts chocolaty event

TUPELO – A festival dedicated to chocolate and hosted by a Tupelo-based women’s group gave locals a chance to enjoy delicious sweets and spend time with Fairy Godmothers at the Barnes Crossing Mall on Saturday.

New Expectations for Women in Mississippi (NEWMS), which was established in 2004, is a nonprofit organization underneath the umbrella of the CREATE Foundation that was formed to connect, empower and educate women through health, education, leadership and philanthropy.

The Chocolate Festival is one of the first events the women’s organization holds. All proceeds at each event go to the Fairy Godmother Project, a group of ladies who want to give back to the community in a way that is on an individual basis, according to NEWMS board member Rhonda Horton

“The project serves ladies in our area that have basic needs that are not met by other traditional funding sources, such as the Salvation Army or S.A.F.E.,” she said. “Sometimes, women run upon a hard time, and it is due to circumstances beyond their control. A Fairy Godmother can bring that wish to other Fairy Godmothers, and then we build funds from projects, like the Chocolate Festival, to help these women out.”

Horton said women who have been helped by NEWMS and the Fairy Godmother Project include a lady who needs books to go to college, a woman who is diagnosed with cancer and needs gas money to make trips to her chemotherapy appointments, or someone who doesn’t have a bed to sleep on.

For NEWMS, it is the little things that go a long way.

Rhonda Weaver, chairwoman of the Chocolate Festival, was excited to have the opportunity to lead such an event. Weaver joined NEWMS two years after its founding.

“NEWMS has events about every month, but the Chocolate Festival is put on once a year,” Weaver said. “This is our second time around, and it started off with a bang.”

At the Chocolate Festival, NEWMS gave people the opportunity to dip fruits and snacks in several chocolate fountains, take pictures with real-life Disney princesses and Fairy Godmothers and purchase raffle tickets for the Journey and Dierks Bentley concerts to be held at the BancorpSouth Arena. The organization also invited local vendors to set up booths at the festival and give away some of their chocolate products.

Elizabeth Presley, an employee at Great American Cookie, said she was honored to take part in all of the fun.

“The event is absolutely wonderful, and we are very big supporters of any events going on around the mall or community,” Presley said.

Other vendors set up at the event included the Hilton Garden Inn, The Little Popper, Busylad Rent-All, Grata Grille and Arbonne.

Last year, NEWMS hosted the festival at Midtown Pointe, but the organization decided to move it to The Mall at Barnes Crossing as the event outgrew its previous location.

“We wanted the exposure that the Barnes Crossing mall could give us,” Horton said. “They were kind enough to let us do it here.”

Outside of the Chocolate Festival, NEWMS hosts several other events throughout the year to get word out on the impact the organization has in the community.

“We have meet-and-greets, where people come out and you can meet different ladies in the community,” Weaver said. “We call them ‘ESCAPE luncheons,’ where people can come out and meet others over lunch.”

For more information on NEWMS or the Fairy Godmother Project, visit its website at www.newms.us.

